40,000 pounds of food donated to Great Plains Food Bank

Martha Olsen (left) from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Jerry Cook (right), stake president for the church, stand next to a 40,000-pound food donation made to the Great Plains Food Bank Wednesday. The donation from the church included a mix of pasta, protein and other items and will immediately help feed those in need.(Great Plains Food Bank)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi-truck load of food was dropped off at the Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo on Wednesday. A mix of pasta, protein and other items that totaled 40,000 pounds will provide a variety of food options for hungry neighbors.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) made the donation. They say the food was all grown, processed and delivered by the church and volunteers. The donation will immediately be put to use helping feed those in need across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota, through the Great Plains Food Bank’s range of programs and services.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes everyone should have access to adequate food and nutrition and is anxious to help in this effort whenever possible,” said Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake President Jerry Cook. “This is often done by partnering with agencies across the globe and in local communities. We are grateful for the tremendous efforts of the Great Plains Food Bank and Dorothy Day Food Pantry in fighting hunger in North Dakota and western Minnesota. We are happy to join with both of them in this effort through this donation.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be making another donation of around 40,000 pounds of food to the Dorothy Day Food Pantry, which serves as a partner agency of the Great Plains Food Bank, at a date yet to be determined this summer.

The donation comes at a crucial time for many as hunger currently impacts one in six individuals throughout North Dakota, according to Great Plains Food Bank.

