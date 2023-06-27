West Fargo Fire Department reminds residents to practice fireworks safety ahead of Independence day weekend

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department reminds residents to practice fireworks safety this Independence Day. Fireworks are dangerous and can cause life-altering injuries and fires when misused so residents should practice extreme caution and follow all City ordinances when setting off any fireworks.

Those at least 12 years old or older can use or possess retail fireworks within the City limits of West Fargo, Starting July 4 at 8 a.m. (CST),through July 4 at 11:59 p.m. (CST), and Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. (CST) through Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. (CST). Fireworks are prohibited at any other time during the year.

Fireworks should also not be ignited, discharged or used on publicly owned or controlled property, including park property, city or county property, school property or federally owned property without prior written authorization from the governing board or authorized representative of the public entity, which owns or controls the property. This includes public roadways, right of ways and sidewalks.

When disposing of fireworks they are most safely disposed of when using a metal garbage container for soaking in water overnight before placing in a plastic bag or container. Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away. Never place garbage that includes spent fireworks in, or next to, your home or garage.

You should also never direct or throw fireworks, including sparklers, at anyone. Light fireworks one at a time, then move a safe distance from the fireworks device. Ensure a bucket of water or a water source is nearby in case of fire or other mishaps. Dispose of all garbage, to include pieces of spent fireworks that may fall into public streets, neighboring yards, right of ways, and sidewalks.

Firework regulations can be found on the City of West Fargo website under Chapter 12, section 12-0711.

Any complaints will be handled with the West Fargo Police Department and can result in fireworks being taken away with the possibility of a fine. To report a complaint, please call 701-515-5500. To report an emergency, call 911.

For questions on firework safety, please call the West Fargo Fire Department at 701-515-5600.

