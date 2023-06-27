Cooking with Cash Wa
UPDATE: Body of 35-year-old found in chest freezer in Biwabik home

(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
10:25 P.M UPDATE -- Police now say the body found in a Biwabik home was discovered inside a locked chest freezer.

The deceased is identified as 35-year-old Brandon Buschman of Babbit.

According to Gilbert Police, Buschman’s body was found inside a chest freezer in the home’s basement.

Police say the home hadn’t been occupied since February.

We’re told the chest freezer is older and locks automatically when closed, and is not capable of being pushed open or unlocked from the inside when closed.

The freezer was not on when the body was found.

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, there was no evidence of trauma or injury found during an autopsy.

A toxicology report won’t be available for weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 218-748-2225.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BIWABIK, MN -- Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a Biwabik home.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 300 block of 4th Avenue North in Biwabik around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Someone had called 911 after a body was found inside a home there.

Police did not immediately say how the man died or where within the home the body was found.

An autopsy is underway to answer some of those questions while investigators interview neighbors and people who may have last seen the person alive.

“At this point investigators believe that the man’s death was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public,” according to a news release from Gilbert PD.

Gilbert police are investigating along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and several other departments.

Authorities have not identified the man who died. They plan to share more information once family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

