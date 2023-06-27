Cooking with Cash Wa
Tuition to increase in newly-approved University of Minnesota budget

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents has given the green light for the 2024 budget that includes tuition increases at all five campuses
University of Minnesota Logo
By Bill Strande
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents approved the U of M’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which included tuition increases, at a special meeting Monday.

The approved budget includes a 3.5% tuition increase for the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses.

Tuition will go up by 1% at Duluth, Morris, and Crookston.

The approved budget includes an average of 3.75% merit-based salary increases for faculty and staff.

The U of M employs over 27,000 people statewide, according to the U’s news release.

“This balanced budget reflects the University of Minnesota’s commitment to our role as the state’s premier research university while prioritizing the education of students and positioning them for successful careers in Minnesota’s workforce, as well as engaging with Minnesota communities to make our state stronger,” said Board Chair Janie Mayeron in the release. “I’m looking forward to seeing this budget in action in the coming year, as well as continued discussions with my Board colleagues about how we can strategically invest in supporting our students, faculty and staff as they achieve at the highest levels into the future.”

Earlier this spring, data showed a drastic drop in enrollment. The numbers showed enrollment had fallen in the last decade at three of the five campuses. The Morris campus faced the largest drop at 44.5%. Duluth fell 16.1% and Crookston fell 17.9%.

The U of M is also undergoing a big change in leadership with Joan Gabel exiting as the school’s president earlier this month. Jeff Ettinger is serving as the interim president.

