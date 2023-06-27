Farmstead ‘total loss’ after tornado touches down

MAHNOMEN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - PKG

here in the valley, we’re no stranger to severe weather. Snowstorms and bitter cold are fairly routine. While the summer months can bring the chance of tornados, it’s not often they touch down and cause much damage. However, there have been outliers, like this past weekend in Mahnomen county.

About a mile East of Mahnomen, a farmstead was devasted by the EF 2 tornado with winds reaching upwards of 120 to 130 miles per hour. Emergency Management Coordinator, Ed Snetsinger says the national weather service was able to classify the tornado based off the damage it caused to trees and residential structures.

While there weren’t any injuries reported as a result of the severe weather. The impact severe weather can have, is still traumatic- a Valley News Live viewer messaged us that she and her family are still dealing with the trauma they experienced during the storm and suffering from the loss it caused, saying, “Roof was completely ripped off the house. The shop does not even exist anymore. Our quanset was caved in as well. All the buildings will be a total loss.”

“It kinda turns the world, their world upside down,” says Snetsinger.

According to an assessment published by the National Weather Service today, the severe weather on Saturday had multiple tornadoes across portions of Becker, Norman, Mahnomen, and Polk counties. There was severe damage to 3 farmsteads, 2 power poles, and many trees.

When tragedy strikes, it’s hard to know what to do or how to react, Snetsinger says, “Make yourself available however way that you can to help.”

