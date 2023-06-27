Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Three arrested for murder after Bemidji assault and stabbing

Left to right: James Burnette III, Daniel Keezer, Robert Keezer, Jr.
Left to right: James Burnette III, Daniel Keezer, Robert Keezer, Jr.(Beltrami County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three men have been arrested for a deadly assault where police say the victim was stabbed several times before passing away from his injuries.

Bemidji Police responded to a report of an ongoing assault at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, near 1800 Minnesota Court NW in Bemidji. Officers found a young man laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

According to court documents, a friend of the victim told officers he followed the victim to the area to meet with a person they called “K-dog.” The witness said the victim walked up to a residence looking for “K-dog” and was confronted by three men who chased him off the property.

The witness says the men chased the victim toward J.W. Smith School and began assaulting him with “punching and stabbing motions,” court documents describe. The victim collapsed and the three men ran off. The witness says he tried to help the victim toward a vehicle, but he collapsed and stopped breathing so the friend called 911.

Witnesses provided descriptions of suspects and a possible location of where they could have gone. The Headwaters SWAT team executed a warrant and took several people into custody for questioning. James Burnette, III, Robert Keezer, Jr., and Daniel Keezer are arrested and charged in Beltrami County each with one count of aiding and abetting 2nd degree murder.

Court documents explain that the three men had scrapes and injuries on their knuckles consistent with an assault. A knife and broken brick was found near the scene of the assault. All three were booked into the Beltrami County Jail and are due in court on June 27.

Previous Criminal History

According to court documents, Beltrami County investigators say Robert Keezer has previous felony convictions for 4th degree assault on a peace officer in Beltrami County and misdemeanor theft and fleeing in Cass County, North Dakota.

Daniel Keezer has a prior felony disposition for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, as well as a conviction for 4th degree DUI in Mahnomen County. He has been charged with 1st degree sale of fentanyl in Otter Tail County, with a trial scheduled for August 2023. He is also charged with felony fleeing a police officer and giving a peace officer false information in Clay County, and 5th degree assault in Otter Tail County. Keezer failed to appear in court on June 23 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

James Burnette was previously found guilty of felony terroristic threats in Becker County. He was also convicted for felony domestic abuse no contact order violation and felony 5th degree assault in 2022, misdemeanor theft and 5th degree assault in Bemidji, and convicted of obstructing arrest in Bemidji in March 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Officials say a man was shot & killed in a vehicle in Becker Co.
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
A memorial continues to grow in the place where 13-year-old Zain Hussein-Mezher passed away.
No charges to be filed in accidental death of 13-year-old

Latest News

West Fargo Fire Department reminds residents to practice fireworks safety
West Fargo Fire Department reminds residents to practice fireworks safety ahead of Independence day weekend
Creative Strides
Fargo daycare worker sentenced after pleading guilty to assault
Noon News June 27 - Part 2
Mr. Food – 8 Layer Pistachio Squares - June 27