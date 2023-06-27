Three arrested for murder after Bemidji assault and stabbing

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three men have been arrested for a deadly assault where police say the victim was stabbed several times before passing away from his injuries.

Bemidji Police responded to a report of an ongoing assault at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, near 1800 Minnesota Court NW in Bemidji. Officers found a young man laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

According to court documents, a friend of the victim told officers he followed the victim to the area to meet with a person they called “K-dog.” The witness said the victim walked up to a residence looking for “K-dog” and was confronted by three men who chased him off the property.

The witness says the men chased the victim toward J.W. Smith School and began assaulting him with “punching and stabbing motions,” court documents describe. The victim collapsed and the three men ran off. The witness says he tried to help the victim toward a vehicle, but he collapsed and stopped breathing so the friend called 911.

Witnesses provided descriptions of suspects and a possible location of where they could have gone. The Headwaters SWAT team executed a warrant and took several people into custody for questioning. James Burnette, III, Robert Keezer, Jr., and Daniel Keezer are arrested and charged in Beltrami County each with one count of aiding and abetting 2nd degree murder.

Court documents explain that the three men had scrapes and injuries on their knuckles consistent with an assault. A knife and broken brick was found near the scene of the assault. All three were booked into the Beltrami County Jail and are due in court on June 27.

Previous Criminal History

According to court documents, Beltrami County investigators say Robert Keezer has previous felony convictions for 4th degree assault on a peace officer in Beltrami County and misdemeanor theft and fleeing in Cass County, North Dakota.

Daniel Keezer has a prior felony disposition for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, as well as a conviction for 4th degree DUI in Mahnomen County. He has been charged with 1st degree sale of fentanyl in Otter Tail County, with a trial scheduled for August 2023. He is also charged with felony fleeing a police officer and giving a peace officer false information in Clay County, and 5th degree assault in Otter Tail County. Keezer failed to appear in court on June 23 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

James Burnette was previously found guilty of felony terroristic threats in Becker County. He was also convicted for felony domestic abuse no contact order violation and felony 5th degree assault in 2022, misdemeanor theft and 5th degree assault in Bemidji, and convicted of obstructing arrest in Bemidji in March 2023.

