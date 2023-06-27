Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Three arrested for involvement in multiple burglaries

Jankowski (top) , Barnes (middle), Beyer (Bottom), have been arrested for their involvement in...
Jankowski (top) , Barnes (middle), Beyer (Bottom), have been arrested for their involvement in multiple Burglaries.(none)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three adults have been arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and burglaries over the past year.

33-year-old Gage Barnes, 24-year-old Hunter Jankowski, and 28-year-old Michaela Beyer, have been arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and burglaries that occurred over the past year.

The majority of thefts took place in New York Mills, Perham, and east of Pelican Rapids.

Law enforcement officials executed search warrants in the vicinity of Pelican Rapids and Dent, leading to the recovery of several stolen items.

Items recovered include two side-by-side utility vehicles, a jet ski, a stolen firearm, trailers, and power tools.

The total value of the recovered stolen items exceeds $200,000.

Investigators are currently working on identifying the rightful owner of the stolen property, as they continue to piece together the details.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Officials say a man was shot & killed in a vehicle in Becker Co.
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
Camp Cherith in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
“This is just a tragic accident:” Law enforcement and camp leaders urge safety plans around the water
Car crash
One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday evening in Traill County

Latest News

The Minnesota State Supreme Court Building is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020, photo in St. Paul,...
Mahnomen attorney suspended from Minnesota Supreme Court
The town of Mahnomen had 2 power line poles needing to be replaced as a result of the tornado
Farmstead ‘total loss’ after tornado touches down
Grand Junction
Grand Forks losing movie theater, Grand Junction
A memorial continues to grow in the place where 13-year-old Zain Hussein-Mezher passed away.
No charges to be filed in accidental death of 13-year-old