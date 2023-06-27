Three arrested for involvement in multiple burglaries

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three adults have been arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and burglaries over the past year.

33-year-old Gage Barnes, 24-year-old Hunter Jankowski, and 28-year-old Michaela Beyer, have been arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and burglaries that occurred over the past year.

The majority of thefts took place in New York Mills, Perham, and east of Pelican Rapids.

Law enforcement officials executed search warrants in the vicinity of Pelican Rapids and Dent, leading to the recovery of several stolen items.

Items recovered include two side-by-side utility vehicles, a jet ski, a stolen firearm, trailers, and power tools.

The total value of the recovered stolen items exceeds $200,000.

Investigators are currently working on identifying the rightful owner of the stolen property, as they continue to piece together the details.

