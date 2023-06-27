State trooper frees fawn stuck in fence

AVON, Minn. — Pulling over drivers who are moving way too fast is the bread and butter of the job for those who wear the maroon and brown of the Minnesota State Patrol.

But one trooper is receiving kudos for responding to something that was sitting at a standstill.

A video posted on Twitter by the patrol shows Trooper Mollie McClure rescuing a tiny fawn caught in a wire fence just off I-94 in central Minnesota on May 28. The post says McClure was driving the interstate when she noticed a doe pacing along a fence line. The trooper could also hear the cries of a young fawn.

McClure pulled over to investigate and found the tiny deer had become stuck in the wire fence. With body cam rolling she carefully freed the legs of the spotted fawn, lifted it up and carefully put it through the top of the fence so it wouldn’t be caught or cut by the barbs.

