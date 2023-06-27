Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

State trooper frees fawn stuck in fence

Trooper Mollie McClure’s bodycam was rolling as she gently freed the tiny deer trapped in a wire fence, and carefully released the fawn to join its mother
A small fawn by itself.
A small fawn by itself.(KTIV)
By Dana Thiede
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Minn. — Pulling over drivers who are moving way too fast is the bread and butter of the job for those who wear the maroon and brown of the Minnesota State Patrol.

But one trooper is receiving kudos for responding to something that was sitting at a standstill.

A video posted on Twitter by the patrol shows Trooper Mollie McClure rescuing a tiny fawn caught in a wire fence just off I-94 in central Minnesota on May 28. The post says McClure was driving the interstate when she noticed a doe pacing along a fence line. The trooper could also hear the cries of a young fawn.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1673380580212326406

McClure pulled over to investigate and found the tiny deer had become stuck in the wire fence. With body cam rolling she carefully freed the legs of the spotted fawn, lifted it up and carefully put it through the top of the fence so it wouldn’t be caught or cut by the barbs.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Officials say a man was shot & killed in a vehicle in Becker Co.
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
Camp Cherith in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
“This is just a tragic accident:” Law enforcement and camp leaders urge safety plans around the water
Car crash
One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday evening in Traill County

Latest News

PriceWatch
PriceWatch (06/26/23) - Are rent prices up or down?
Man arrested, accused of strangling, threatening to shoot woman
University of Minnesota Logo
Tuition to increase in newly-approved University of Minnesota budget
No charges filed in death of 13-year-old