Startup looking to revolutionize at-home healthcare with rapid diagnostic testing

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - a health startup has opened its new headquarters in West Fargo. The company is also launching new diagnostic test kits that can be done in the comfort of your home.

Checkable created four types of at-home testing kits including rapid urinary tract infection and breast milk screenings. The company is also introducing a new rapid Strep test.

Strep throat can only be diagnosed by visiting a healthcare clinic. Checkable’s CEO Patty Post started the company after being fed up with taking her kids to the doctor to get tested for Strep.

“A pregnancy test is our first design and technology of a lateral flow. We have so many other tests that have that same technology,” said Post. “Strep really is the number one reason why we bring school-aged children into the doctor, so it makes so much sense to have it into the home.”

Checkable’s Strep test has completed its first round of clinical trials and is being submitted to the FDA for over-the-counter approval. The hope is to make the at-home tests available by next year.

Checkable also helps connect users to telehealth services through its app. It also offers wellness supplements.

For more information about the company and its testing kits, please visit Checkable’s website.

