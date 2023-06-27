Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts a record 23rd air quality alert in Minnesota

Air quality in Minnesota
Air quality in Minnesota(VNL)
By The Associated Press and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Wildfire smoke from Canada prompted officials on Tuesday to issue a record 23rd air quality alert for much of Minnesota through late Wednesday night as smoky skies obscure the Minneapolis and St. Paul skylines.

Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec moved into Minnesota late Monday, and ground-level smoke is expected to linger across southern, east-central and northeastern Minnesota. That includes the Twin Cities area, up to the northeast corner of the state and down to the southwest and southeast corners.

If it seems like there have been an unusually high number air quality alerts this summer, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says that’s correct. The MPCA tweeted that Tuesday marked the 23rd air quality alert in Minnesota this year, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2021. Minnesota usually averages two or three alerts in a season.

St. Paul recorded the worst air quality in the United States two weeks ago due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

People in in sensitive groups are advised to limit time outside. As of midday Tuesday, the air quality was rated “unhealthy” across eastern Minnesota from the Canadian border to the Iowa border.

“It’s kind of miserable some days because you can’t spend a lot of time outside,” said Dan Daley, referring to frequent days this month in Minnesota with low air quality.

Daley said he smelled – and tasted – smoke in the air Tuesday morning when he left his house in St. Louis Park. He said the hazy sky made him wonder if this would be the summer norm going forward. Daley said poor air quality makes it difficult to do things he enjoys, such as hiking, camping and walking around town.

He also worries that people nationwide who haven’t experienced bad air quality days won’t take it seriously. “If they think the smoke’s not that bad, they should come up here and see it for themselves,” Daley said.

The MPCA said a cold front will move across Minnesota on Wednesday, bringing cleaner air from the west across the region by early Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Croud
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued, tied to Becker County murder
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed
Cody Ostman
UPDATE: Wild high-speed chase ends in median, driver arrested

Latest News

Anthony Levias Eley
Minnesota man facing charges, accused of sexually abusing young girl for years
4:00PM News June 27 - Part 3
4:00PM News June 27 - Part 2
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued, tied to Becker County murder