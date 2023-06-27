Scattered Showers & Storms Wednesday

There have been a few thunderstorms this afternoon for our northeastern counties in MN - and they have ben on the stronger to severe side at times. The main threats with these storms has been quarter sized hail and strong wind gusts to 60 mph.

Smoky conditions have been hanging around parts of the valley today as well from Canadian wildfires. We do anticipate the smoke to dissipate a bit tonight and into tomorrow. Additional relief coming for the Dakotas and western Minnesota by Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

As for the storms tonight, a few strong or perhaps severe storms move into northeastern ND and continue along the International border. Quarter size hail and gusts to 60 mph will continue to be the impacts from the strongest storms tonight. The strength of these storms will diminish once we lose the energy from the daytime heating, meaning after sunset. Scattered showers and storms continue overnight.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Storm chances continue throughout your day on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe for our southeasternmost counties. Although this threat will be low, we wanted to give you the First Alert heads up. Morning lows will be near average in the low 60s, and stay average for the afternoon in the 70s to 80s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be maintained for Thursday as well. These storms will once again be taking place much like we’ve seen recently in the afternoon and evenings. Friday’s shower chance will be more spotty in nature. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s to near 80 with mostly sunny conditions outside of thunderstorms.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be warming back up a bit more with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon, perhaps into the low 90s for some. Sunday will be the warmest day by just a few degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies and a dry first weekend of July!

NEXT WEEK: The start of the next work week looks very summery with storms and heat. Monday heats up into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will be a triggering mechanism for evening storms to fire. A few of those storms might linger into the morning of Independence Day. We start our 4th of July mostly cloudy while showers continue to exit, leading to more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures for most will be in the 80s to near 90. It’s looking a bit breezy during the day with decreasing wind in time for fireworks! High temperatures remain in the 80s for the rest of the week. A few spotty storm chances are possible.

