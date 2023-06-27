No charges to be filed in accidental death of 13-year-old

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community of Clay County is reeling from the death of 13-year-old Zain Hussein-Mezher, who tragically lost his life on June 23 due to an accidental discharge of a firearm.

As the incident continues to evoke shock, local authorities and residents are grappling with what took place.

Brian Melton, the Clay County Attorney, expressed his concerns about the presence of juveniles handling guns, emphasizing a critical message.

“Children and guns just don’t mix.” Melton said.

Neighbors such as Davaria Simpson, who resides across the street from where the shooting occurred, shared her experience of that day. Simpson recounted being in the middle of giving her children a bath when she heard a loud noise ring out.

“I heard a big ol’ boom, and I told my kids to knock it off, thinking they had dropped something,” Simpson said. “But then my children rushed to me, telling me that someone had been shot across the street.”

In some instances, cases such as this can sometimes find the gun owner being held accountable in the court of law. However, Melton has made his decision regarding the legal course of action.

“The appropriate charge in this case would be manslaughter second degree,” Melton said. “However, after careful consideration and exercising my discretion, I have determined not to press charges against the individual responsible for the shooting.”

Melton urged the community to view this incident as a tragedy rather than a criminal act.

With no charges pending against anyone involved, Melton emphasized the importance of collective grief and understanding.

“All the individuals involved are just 13 to 14 years old, and what we have here is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Melton said. “At this time, we are not treating it as a crime that requires prosecution.”

