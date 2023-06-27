Minnesota Wild release official schedule for 2023-24 season

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Wild have released their schedule for the 2023-24 season.

Just another day at the lake with a side of the 🔥 games in the #mnwild '23-24 schedule 😏



For full schedule and details » https://t.co/Fxpspqhmoe pic.twitter.com/CKAJ4TOXlI — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) June 27, 2023

The first game of the season for the Wild will be October 12 when they welcome the Florida Panthers to the XCEL Energy Center.

With the NHL holding games in Stockholm, Sweden this year the Wild are scheduled for two games, the first is on November 18 versus Ottawa with Minnesota as the road team. In the second game, the Wild will be the home team versus the Toronto Maple Leafs the next day.

On New Year’s Eve, the Wild will be hosting a party with the Winnipeg Jets.

Of course, they’ll be hosting a game on Hockey Day Minnesota, the Anaheim Ducks will be coming to the State of Hockey on January 27.

The Wild will have to wait until March 30 to face the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Knights.

The final regular season game will be at home versus the Seattle Kraken on April 18.

For more info on the Wild and the full schedule click here to go to their website or click below to view the schedule posted on their Twitter account.

**starts counting the days till October 12th**



Become a season ticket member today to never miss any of the action! » https://t.co/unLiYWQ0BS#mnwild pic.twitter.com/ef9MtwEnuA — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) June 27, 2023

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.