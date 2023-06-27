Minnesota man facing charges, accused of sexually abusing young girl for years

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges, accused of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl for years in Grand Forks.

Court documents say 54-year-old Anthony Levias Eley, of Gonvick, Minnesota, began abusing the child when she was seven years old.

Grand Forks Police were first notified of the abuse by the girl’s father in Feb. 2023. Police described Eley as a close family friend.

Documents say Eley not only forced the girl to do sexual things with him, but that he made her have sex with a six-year-old boy while he recorded it.

Documents also say Eley took pictures of the girl and threatened to show others if she told on him.

A search warrant later turned up the recording and other photos.

Court documents say Eley denied the recording, saying he was going into the room to scare the kids and was already recording when he caught them in the act.

Eley’s charges include gross sexual imposition, possession of certain prohibited materials and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

