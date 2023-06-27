Man arrested, accused of strangling, threatening to shoot woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after being accused of strangling and threatening to shoot a woman Saturday night in Fargo.

Just after 10 PM, police received a call about a domestic assault involving a gun in the area of 27th St S and 33rd Ave S. The victim claims she was violently assaulted by 37-year-old Quinton Martez Barnes.

Court documents indicate this happened while the two were in a vehicle together. Police tried to pull over the vehicle when they say Barnes sped away before eventually stopping. Court documents state, without being told the reason for the traffic stop, Barnes yelled to police from the vehicle “I didn’t touch her”. The office reported blood on his white tee shirt, adding that Barnes then challenged police to shoot him.

Barnes was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and terrorizing and taken to the Cass County Jail. He’s been charged with terrorizing, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and driving under revocation. His preliminary hearing is set for August 2nd.

Prior to the traffic stop, court documents allege Barnes threw a gun out the window that was later found by police. He’s a felon and therefore can’t legally possess a firearm. Court documents reveal that he called his girlfriend from jail telling her where to search for the gun. Officers ran into her while they were also out looking for the gun, which they found. His cell phone was also found nearby.

The victim was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

