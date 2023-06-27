Cooking with Cash Wa
Mahnomen attorney suspended from Minnesota Supreme Court

The Minnesota State Supreme Court Building is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020, photo in St. Paul,...
The Minnesota State Supreme Court Building is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020, photo in St. Paul, Minn.(Jim Mone | AP)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Supreme Court recently indefinitely suspended attorney Julie L. Bruggeman of Mahnomen. The discipline was imposed after the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility filed a petition for disciplinary action against Bruggeman.

The order states that Bruggeman committed professional misconduct warranting public discipline- namely, in one client matter, representing clients with a conflict of interest, providing incompetent representation by naming an improper party as a defendant, forging a client’s signature, making multiple knowingly false statements to clients and fabricating documents, among other things.

Court documents state Bruggeman received a public reprimand from the North Dakota Supreme Court back in 2016 for a lack of diligence and communication in the representation of a client and her failure to properly withdraw from that client’s matter. That’s relating to representing Mervy D. Larson and his father, Mervy L. Larson in a personal injury matter. They eventually terminated her representation. Documents indicate she received public reprimand from the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2018 related to the same case.

Bruggeman is suspended from the practice of law, effective July 10th, with no right to petition for reinstatement for 90 days.

