Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to impact of Tourette syndrome

Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England,...
Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 24, 2023.(Scott Garfitt | Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi said Tuesday that he’s taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future as he seeks to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome.

His announcement follows his Saturday performance at the Glastonbury Festival where he appeared to lose his voice and the crowd carried him through his songs.

“First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards,” he said in a statement.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he added.

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes individuals to make involuntary sounds and movements, often referred to as tics. Capaldi revealed last September that he had been diagnosed with the condition.

Capaldi, 26, was due to perform in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. His current tour, which would include venues in Australia, South Korea and Iceland among others, was due to climax In the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 7.

In his statement, Capaldi said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

In an interview with The Associated Press in April following the release of a Netflix documentary about the Grammy-nominated star, Capaldi said he was happy to have had his symptoms diagnosed. At the time, he said he was trying “not to learn too much” about Tourette’s because it would often make his condition feel even worse.

The documentary, entitled “How I’m Feeling Now,” shows the fear and anxiety that plagued Capaldi as he returned home to Scotland and tried to write new songs during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Officials say a man was shot & killed in a vehicle in Becker Co.
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
A memorial continues to grow in the place where 13-year-old Zain Hussein-Mezher passed away.
No charges to be filed in accidental death of 13-year-old

Latest News

FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness...
Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell
FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of...
More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says
Left to right: James Burnette III, Daniel Keezer, Robert Keezer, Jr.
Three arrested for murder after Bemidji assault and stabbing
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, Justice Department watchdog says
Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and...
Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb, and you can win a free stay