Last Week of June Features More Shots of Rain

A quiet morning with temperatures that started in the 50s and 60s for most. There are some spotty showers in the region, but most of us are on the dry side. Expect increasing clouds and chances for rain as the day progresses.

Breezy conditions will develop in the afternoon with another chances of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some may be on the stronger side in the later afternoon and evening, so stay tuned to the VNL Weather App. High temperatures will range in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight into Wednesday will be a period when storms will be more numerous.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Storm chances continue throughout your day on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe for our southeasternmost counties. Although this threat will be low, we wanted to give you the First Alert heads up. Morning lows will be near average in the low 60s, and stay average for the afternoon in the 70s to 80s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be maintained for the duration of the week. These showers will once again be taking place much like we’ve seen recently in the afternoon and evenings. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s to near 80.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be much of the same as the weekend with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 90s by the afternoon. Well above average! Rain chances do return, however, after your holiday so you can enjoy the first few days of July.

