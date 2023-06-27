Cooking with Cash Wa
“I ruined their lives”: East Grand Forks man accused of sexually abusing girlfriend’s four young daughters

Manuel Martinez Jr.
Manuel Martinez Jr.(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Manuel Martinez Jr., 46, from East Grand Forks is accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend’s four daughters over several years beginning in February of 2012. The girls spoke up about the abuse in June of 2021. Martinez Jr. lived with the family in three different homes in Grand Forks where the abuse was reported. He was eventually removed from the home by police.

Court documents detail the abuse including vaginal sex, oral sex, attempted anal sex and touching the girls while they were in the shower. The girls were as young as 6 years old when this was going on.

He allegedly wrote multiple letters to his girlfriend asking for her forgiveness and apologizing for “hurting the girls”. Court documents indicate that he told police: “I ruined their lived” and “I hate myself for doing that”.

He’s charged with four felony counts of “Gross sexual imposition-Sexual act-Victim under 15″.

