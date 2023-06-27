Horizon Middle School offering counseling after shooting death of student

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Horizon Middle School is offering resources to students after the shooting death of a classmate.

The district sent out a note to parents, saying “We are deeply grieved as Zain [Mezher] just completed 7th grade and was a dearly loved part of our Horizon school community. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The district says it will have counselors available on Tuesday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The district says additional times and dates will be added as needed during the summer.

You can also get more information from the National Association of School Psychologists here or call the 988 crisis hotline for resources 24/7.

13-year-old Zain was shot and killed on Friday, June 23 in a wooded area of Romkey Park. Police say a group of teens got a handgun and were handling it when it went off and shot Zain.

Previous reporting on the accidental shooting can be found here.

The Clay County Attorney says charges will not be filed against the teens involved.

