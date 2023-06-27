Grand Forks man arrested after stabbing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in jail and another in the hospital after a stabbing in Grand Forks. It happened just after 5 PM Tuesday at 515 N. 8th St.

GFPD says when they arrived, they found an adult man who had been stabbed. He was taken to Altru Hospital and his condition is unknown.

The man suspected of the stabbing, 48-year-old Eldrey Lane, initially ran away. Police caught up with him a couple blocks away. He was arrested for Aggravated Assault and taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

There is no danger to the public and the victim knew the suspect. Anyone with any further information is asked to call the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.