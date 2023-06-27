Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks losing movie theater, Grand Junction

Grand Junction
Grand Junction(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Grand Forks is losing two businesses.

The AMC Theater at 2306 32nd Ave S is calling it quits. The last day you can buy tickets for movies is Thursday.

Thursday will also be the last time you can stop into a popular sub shop. Grand Junction Grilled Subs at 801 42nd Street South is closing up shop. The business posting on Facebook:

“We here at Grand Junction would like to thank the Grand Forks community for supporting us over the years, but alas with heavy hearts Thursday, June 29th will be our last day of operation.

We hope to see you all before we close our doors at the end of the week. So come on in and get one last fresh grilled sub before the flavor train leaves the station for the last time.”

