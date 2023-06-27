Chase ends with pickup in Hwy. 10 median

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Flashing lights lit up a section of Hwy. 10 in Moorhead when a chase ended in the median.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, June 27 a pickup went into the median of the highway near 1st Ave. N. and Hwy. 10 in Moorhead.

Initial reports show the pickup was involved in a chase.

Exact details are not being released, but law enforcement tell Valley News Live more information will come out sometime Tuesday morning.

