Chase ends with pickup in Hwy. 10 median

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Flashing lights lit up a section of Hwy. 10 in Moorhead when a chase ended in the median.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, June 27 a pickup went into the median of the highway near 1st Ave. N. and Hwy. 10 in Moorhead.

Initial reports show the pickup was involved in a chase.

Exact details are not being released, but law enforcement tell Valley News Live more information will come out sometime Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

