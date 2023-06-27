Bismarck native lands role on ‘Days of Our Lives’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Days of Our Lives” is one of the longest-running television shows in the world. Fans have been watching the soap opera since 1965.

Now, there’s a new reason for North Dakotans to watch. A Bismarck native has landed a role on the popular show.

Tami Doppler never gets tired of watching this episode of “Days of Our Lives.” She and her daughter and grandson have watched it nearly a dozen times. Officer Henshaw is their favorite character. He’s Tami’s son, Tate Doppler.

“It was a proud mom moment,” said Tami.

Tate caught the acting bug as a senior at Bismarck High School. He left for Los Angeles three months after graduation.

“I just kind of wanted to figure it all out through failing and just kind of sticking my nose in the dirt and seeing what happens,” explained Tate. “I didn’t study acting at a formal college, a formal performing arts school. I just bounced around at different private studios throughout Los Angeles.”

“We weren’t sure what was going to happen but he’s done a lot of things in five years. It’s been very cool,” added Tami.

His resume now includes some modeling — even a Gucci ad on a mural in Italy — some independent films and now “Days of Our Lives,” where he landed the role of Officer Henshaw.

“He’s kind of a rookie cop, a little bit aloof. Trying to figure it out and wants to impress the boss man,” said Tate.

For Tate, this role is a dream come true.

“I always wanted to be on a soap opera,” he admitted.

It’s a dream he credits to his mom.

“I grew up watching ‘Days of Our Lives,’ and so, it was so much fun to see him being on there,” said Tami.

He’s also been inspired by Minot native Josh Duhamel.

“He talks about soap operas like it’s the best training ground for a young actor,” said Tate. “You get in there and you have one or two takes max. There are three cameras in different positions. You don’t know which one is going to be the take, which one is going to be the cut. You just have to be dialed in, locked in.”

In much the same way, Tate is dialed in on his dream of making it big in Hollywood, a dream he’s on track to achieve.

Tate hopes Officer Henshaw will become a regular on “Days of Our Lives.” In the meantime, he’s formed a production company and just wrapped up filming an independent movie.

