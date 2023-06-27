Cooking with Cash Wa
Bismarck man sentenced to life for continuous sexual abuse of a child

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge sentenced a Bismarck man to life in prison for child sexual abuse.

Agustin Hernandez Mendez will have to serve at least 20 years before being considered for parole.

Prosecutors say Mendez had continuously sexually abused his step-granddaughter since she was six.

He pleaded guilty in March.

