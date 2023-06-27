Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

18th Ave. S rehab construction project starting on Thursday

The project is expected to last between 4 to 5 weeks.
Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Drivers that typically travel on 18th Avenue S will soon have to find an alternate route. Starting on Thursday construction begins on the rehabilitation project for 18th Street S. between 6th Street S to 8th Street S.

The work will start with the removal of the asphalt street, required concrete sidewalks, ADA ramps, and driveway approaches. Residents living in the area can park on surrounding streets, but the excavation area is prohibited to help alleviate congestion.

The project is expected to last between 4 to 5 weeks. For more information, please visit the project’s web page.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Officials say a man was shot & killed in a vehicle in Becker Co.
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
A memorial continues to grow in the place where 13-year-old Zain Hussein-Mezher passed away.
No charges to be filed in accidental death of 13-year-old

Latest News

CHECKABLE AT-HOME TEST KITS
Startup looking to revolutionize at-home healthcare with rapid diagnostic testing
CHECKABLE AT-HOME TEST KITS- JUNE 27
NDT – Top Talkers – June 27
NDT - Daily Motivation – June 27