18th Ave. S rehab construction project starting on Thursday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Drivers that typically travel on 18th Avenue S will soon have to find an alternate route. Starting on Thursday construction begins on the rehabilitation project for 18th Street S. between 6th Street S to 8th Street S.

The work will start with the removal of the asphalt street, required concrete sidewalks, ADA ramps, and driveway approaches. Residents living in the area can park on surrounding streets, but the excavation area is prohibited to help alleviate congestion.

The project is expected to last between 4 to 5 weeks. For more information, please visit the project’s web page.

