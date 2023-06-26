Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman found dead on the road near Brainerd

Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.(Crow Wing County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEAR BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found on the road.

The sheriff’s department says on Sunday, June 25 they were called to the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in Fort Ripley. Dispatchers got a call to that area around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a body lying on the road.

Deputies confirmed a woman’s body was on the road, but not other information about her identity is being released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are now investigating.

