Woman found dead on the road near Brainerd

NEAR BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found on the road.

The sheriff’s department says on Sunday, June 25 they were called to the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in Fort Ripley. Dispatchers got a call to that area around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a body lying on the road.

Deputies confirmed a woman’s body was on the road, but not other information about her identity is being released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are now investigating.

