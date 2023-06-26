Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

WATCH: Debris flies as suspected tornado touches down in Indiana

The town’s fire chief says the storm cut a path of about three miles and left at least 75 homes damaged. (ERIC FORD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (CNN) - Incredible video shows debris flying from a suspected tornado that touched down in Indiana, leaving dozens of buildings damaged.

Damage assessment is underway after the suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near Indianapolis on Sunday.

The town’s fire chief says the storm cut a path of about three miles and left at least 75 homes damaged. He also said it “took down” an apartment complex that was under construction, CNN reports.

The suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near Indianapolis. (BARGERSVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT, AMBER SCHROEDER, @EHOP_13, TWITTER, LISA KAREN DURRETT, CNN)

No one was seriously hurt.

An emergency shelter was set up at a local middle school for people left homeless by the storm.

The National Weather Service says a survey team will inspect the damage Monday to determine if it was, in fact, a tornado that hit the area.

The National Weather Service says a survey team will inspect the damage to determine if it was, in fact, a tornado that hit the area. (WTHR via CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
Teen shot and killed near Moorhead’s Romkey Park
Camp Cherith in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
“This is just a tragic accident:” Law enforcement and camp leaders urge safety plans around the water
First responders on scene of a deadly boating accident on Lake Six on June 22, 2023.
New details on 13-year-old boy who died in boating accident near Frazee
An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.
Police: 84-year-old woman killed; man seriously injured in dog attack
Donna Echols shows a caricature of her ex-husband and his four sons. She said he died after...
‘Beyond belief’: Woman says ex-husband died after waiting 90 minutes for ambulance

Latest News

RAW: Dozens of homes damaged after suspected tornado in Indiana (no sound)
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on several videos in central Indiana
VIDEO: Suspected tornado touches down in Bargersville, Indiana
Big Daddy Kane performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft...
BET Awards honor hip-hop’s 50 years and legends like Busta Rhymes, Takeoff