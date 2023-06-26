Cooking with Cash Wa
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday(MGN)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
5:15 P.M. UPDATE: The two males who drowned after cliff-jumping into Lake Superior have been identified.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Austin Henning, 18 years old, of South St. Paul, and Maximillion Williams, 18 years old, of Inver Grove Heights were the two bodies recovered near Black Beach.

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people died Sunday while struggling to swim in Lake Superior near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s office, around 1:30 p.m., they received a call about two parties cliff jumping at Black Beach in Silver Bay who were seen struggling to swim in Lake Superior.

According to authorities, Lake County Search & Rescue responded and requested assistance from St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat from their Bayfield station, as well as a helicopter to assist with the search.

According to authorities, the body of one person was located and pulled out of the water just before 3:00 p.m.

Later on at 7:39 p.m., the body of a second person was located and pulled out of the water.

The identities of the two people will be released once family notifications are complete.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

