UND team complete Air Race Classic on special data-collection mission

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The All-Women Air Race Classic, which took off from Grand Forks last week, has concluded in Homestead, Florida.

The University of North Dakota’s Frozen Force team successfully and safely completed the 2,333 nautical mile trek in the four days allotted “while inspiring pilots and soon-to-be pilots,” said Beth Bjerke, UND Aerospace associate dean and aviation professor.

Bjerke says UND’s team was instrumental in being one of the first teams to compete in the new Electronic Data Monitoring Aircraft (EDMA) division. Members of UND’s 2023 ARC team are: Pilot Grace Heron, Copilot Sadie Blace, Navigator Tracy Mitchell, and ground coordinator Ashley Almquist.

“This new division is truly historical, and will help safely bring the Air Race Classic into the future by using aircraft flight data to track results and aircraft engine performance. This will give racers the ability to fly a much safer and cleaner race in the future.”

This year, the Air Race Classic (ARC) board kept this division to just five teams, but expects it to grow steadily in the future. Last year, UND’s team flew the entire race in non-competition mode to gather race data for the ARC board, enabling it to offer the EDMA division this year.

“UND played an important role in helping to support and advocate for the EDMA division,” Bjerke said.

More than 40 teams and 100 racers took off from Grand Forks International Airport on June 20, flying across 12 states before reaching the finish line. Because UND was was competing in the special flight data collection category, they were not eligible to compete in the overall race event.

The Flying Flashers from Kent State University took the top spot in the competition, followed by Saluki Aces from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. You can view the top 10 finishers here.

