Two arrested after attempted robbery on Friday night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested after police say they attempted to rob a store Friday night.

The call came in at 11:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, to the 3400 Block of 13th Ave. S.

Fargo Police say they responded to a report of a male who entered the store attempting to rob it. Police say he struck the clerk but the clerk didn’t turn over any money. He then fled on foot.

On Saturday, June 24, Police arrested Montreel De’Vanshorn Johnson and Terrie Jean Adams at a Fargo hotel in connection to the incident. They are both charged with robbery.

