Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Two arrested after attempted robbery on Friday night

Two arrested after attempting to rob store on Friday night
Two arrested after attempting to rob store on Friday night(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested after police say they attempted to rob a store Friday night.

The call came in at 11:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, to the 3400 Block of 13th Ave. S.

Fargo Police say they responded to a report of a male who entered the store attempting to rob it. Police say he struck the clerk but the clerk didn’t turn over any money. He then fled on foot.

On Saturday, June 24, Police arrested Montreel De’Vanshorn Johnson and Terrie Jean Adams at a Fargo hotel in connection to the incident. They are both charged with robbery.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camp Cherith in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
“This is just a tragic accident:” Law enforcement and camp leaders urge safety plans around the water
File Graphic
UPDATE: Officials say a man was shot & killed in a vehicle in Becker Co.
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.
Police: 84-year-old woman killed; man seriously injured in dog attack
Donna Echols shows a caricature of her ex-husband and his four sons. She said he died after...
‘Beyond belief’: Woman says ex-husband died after waiting 90 minutes for ambulance

Latest News

Cass County ND Voting
Changes coming in Cass County for 2024 election
Kids playing with handgun when teen is shot and killed - June 26
Kids playing with handgun when teen is shot and killed - June 26
Woman sentenced to 5 years for shooting mother holding infant
Tarnelle Abraham
Woman sentenced to 5 years for shooting mother holding infant