Tornado near Mahnomen rated EF-2

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service has finished surveying damage from a series of tornadoes that were observed across portions of Becker, Norman, Mahnomen, and Polk Counties on Saturday.

They say the strongest was an EF-2, with estimated peak winds of around 125mph. Weather Service officials say it was about 250 yards wide at one point, and it was on the ground for about 7 miles, along Highway 59, just east of Mahnomen. Along the way, it did structural damage to three farmsteads and two power poles.

NWS officials say the other tornadoes reported in this region did little to no damage and will be rated as EF-0, unless more damage is reported.

Previous Coverage First Alert Weather Day spins up funnels and tornadoes

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.