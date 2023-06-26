Cooking with Cash Wa
Tornado near Mahnomen rated EF-2

It caused damage to three farmsteads
Tornado captured by VNL Storm Chaser Eric Whitehill on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service has finished surveying damage from a series of tornadoes that were observed across portions of Becker, Norman, Mahnomen, and Polk Counties on Saturday.

They say the strongest was an EF-2, with estimated peak winds of around 125mph. Weather Service officials say it was about 250 yards wide at one point, and it was on the ground for about 7 miles, along Highway 59, just east of Mahnomen. Along the way, it did structural damage to three farmsteads and two power poles.

NWS officials say the other tornadoes reported in this region did little to no damage and will be rated as EF-0, unless more damage is reported.


