One arrested after downtown shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested for aggravated assault after a shooting in Downtown Fargo.

Police say the incident occurred in the 100 block of Roberts Alley the morning of Saturday, June 24.

Police say 27-year-old Jermaine Harris has been arrested for aggravated assault.

After an altercation gunshots were exchanged that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries for several individuals.

Police believe Those involved are acquaintances.

According to Fargo police, the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

