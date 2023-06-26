Cooking with Cash Wa
One arrested after downtown shooting

Jermaine Harris
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested for aggravated assault after a shooting in Downtown Fargo.

Police say the incident occurred in the 100 block of Roberts Alley the morning of Saturday, June 24.

Police say 27-year-old Jermaine Harris has been arrested for aggravated assault.

After an altercation gunshots were exchanged that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries for several individuals.

Police believe Those involved are acquaintances.

According to Fargo police, the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

