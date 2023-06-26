Cooking with Cash Wa
Multiple agencies respond to reported shooting in Becker County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Julie Holgate and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEAR PINE POINT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies responded to and are investigated a reported shooting in Becker County, MN.

Details are limited at this time, but Valley News Live did confirm multiple agencies responded to the scene just northeast of Detroit Lakes, near Pine Point.

It reportedly happened sometime during the evening of Sunday, June 25.

Several people on social media are saying a man was shot and is seriously hurt, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

No other information is available at this time.

