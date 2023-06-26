More Rain Chances Ahead This Week

Smoke has returned and has found its way to the surface, Air quality has been in the yellow to orange categories, meaning sensitive individuals may notice impacts from the smoke. Air quality should improve through the afternoon. It is otherwise quiet this morning with passing cirrus clouds.

By midday, temperatures will be on their way up into the 80s this afternoon, especially in eastern ND. A few isolated showers or thundershowers my develop with daytime heating. This will be most likely in the northern valley, but a sprinkle can’t be ruled out south.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Storm chances are increasing as we continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. The severe threat will be low, but the Wednesday storms look to be on the stronger side. Stay tuned to our VNL Wx App as we will post updates. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be maintained for the duration of the week. These showers will once again be taking place much like we’ve seen recently in the afternoon and evenings. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s to near 80.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be much of the same as the weekend with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 90s by the afternoon. Well above average! Rain chances do return, however, after your holiday so you can enjoy the first few days of July.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.