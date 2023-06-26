More Rain & Storm Chances Ahead This Week

A few isolated showers & thunderstorms have developed this evening in the northern valley/northeastern ND. They have been “pulsy”, briefly becoming strong with gusty wind and small hail potential before weakening shortly thereafter.

Tomorrow morning, you can expect some patchy light fog into the morning in Lakes country, with temperatures in the mid 60s for most. We are watching for a few showers or rumbles to continue along the International border overnight and into the morning.

Breezy conditions will develop tomorrow afternoon with another chances of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some may be on the stronger side in the later afternoon and evening, so stay tuned to the VNL Weather App. High temperatures will be very seasonable in the upper 70s and low 80s.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Storm chances are increasing as we continue throughout your day on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe for our southeasternmost counties. Although this threat will be low, we wanted to give you the First Alert heads up. Morning lows will be near average in the low 60s, and stay average for the afternoon in the 70s to 80s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be maintained for the duration of the week. These showers will once again be taking place much like we’ve seen recently in the afternoon and evenings. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s to near 80.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be much of the same as the weekend with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 90s by the afternoon. Well above average! Rain chances do return, however, after your holiday so you can enjoy the first few days of July.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.