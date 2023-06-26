More Rain Chances Ahead This Week

Thunderstorms are already passing through the NW Minnesota region near Roseau. There is currently a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. We expect this to move to the Southeast over the next few hours with temperatures will be on their way down from the 80s this afternoon, especially in eastern ND. A few isolated showers or thundershowers my develop throughout the evening. This will be most likely in the northern valley, but a sprinkle can’t be ruled out south.

Smoke has returned and has found its way to the surface, Air quality has been in the yellow to orange categories, meaning sensitive individuals may notice impacts from the smoke. Air quality should improve through the evening and overnight tonight

Tomorrow, you cam expect some light fog into he morning gin Lakes country, with temperatures in the mid 60s for most and warming up into the 80s. Breezy Conditions will continue tomorrow afternoon with another chances of some afternoon showers. Some may be on the Stronger side but Stay tuned to the VNL Weather App.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Storm chances are increasing as we continue throughout your day on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 Marginal Risk of anything Severe. Although this threat will be low, we wanted to give you the First Alert. Morning lows will be just above average in the low 60s, but will increase in the 70s to 80s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be maintained for the duration of the week. These showers will once again be taking place much like we’ve seen recently in the afternoon and evenings. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s to near 80.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be much of the same as the weekend with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 90s by the afternoon. Well above average! Rain chances do return, however, after your holiday so you can enjoy the first few days of July.

