Minot native Josh Duhamel pays visit to MSU Summer Theatre

Actor and Minot native Josh Duhamel with cast at MSU Summer Theatre(Courtesy: MSU Summer Theatre)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Josh Duhamel Stage had a familiar face in the audience Sunday night — its namesake.

Actor and Minot native Josh Duhamel paid a visit to the MSU Summer Theatre.

Duhamel took in the sights and sounds of the theatre, and posed for pictures backstage with the cast and crew, who are currently in their run of Dr. Doolittle.

The theatre, which recently underwent extensive renovations and upgrades, renamed its stage after the famous Minot State alum last May.

Leadership with the theatre said Duhamel is making stops at locations around the Peace Garden State as part of a campaign with North Dakota Tourism.

The actor was spotted in New Town on Monday.

Duhamel graduated from Minot High in 1991, and attended school and played football for Minot State.

You can find the full Season 58 schedule and information on tickets on the MSU Summer Theatre website.

Josh Duhamel interacting with fans at the MSU Summer Theatre
Josh Duhamel interacting with fans at the MSU Summer Theatre(Courtesy: MSU Summer Theatre)

