Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

As inflation cools, its impact could be felt for years to come

More than a third of Americans have more debt than emergency savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than two-thirds of Americans say they’re saving less for emergencies because of inflation, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

“At Bankrate we’re kind of thinking about inflation as leaving scars on Americans’ finances, sort of similar to how Americans really took years to recover from the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009,” Sarah Foster, an analyst with Bankrate, said.

Foster said Americans aren’t just saving less right now, they’re also adding to their credit card debt. More than a third of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, the highest on record since 2011.

“If you were to accrue just the average credit card balance of $5,900, if you were only able to afford the minimum payment, it would take you 25 years and almost $3,300 in interest to pay it off,” Foster said. “So, this kind of debt is something that just kind of hovers over you. It lingers for years to come in disastrous ways.”

Foster shared several tips to help pay down debt and build up savings:

  • Take advantage of tools that help eliminate debt, like credit card balance transfers or cards with a 0% interest offer. It may help chip away at the debt faster.
  • Calculate the fees that come with a transfer to make sure it’s worth it.
  • Once inflation cools, aggressively go after credit card debt and then build retirement accounts.

Lastly, Foster noted inflation rates are different depending on what items are purchased, so know where the rates are highest and adjust spending.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Officials say a man was shot & killed in a vehicle in Becker Co.
Camp Cherith in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
“This is just a tragic accident:” Law enforcement and camp leaders urge safety plans around the water
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed
An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.
Police: 84-year-old woman killed; man seriously injured in dog attack

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
High-speed internet is a necessity, Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030
As inflation cools, its impact could be felt for years to come
Members of UND’s 2023 Air Race Classic team from left to right are: navigator Tracy Mitchell, a...
UND team completes Air Race Classic on special data-collection mission
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant