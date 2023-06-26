Cooking with Cash Wa
I’m Just a Kid with an IEP, Jordan Toma, Youth Motivational Speaker, Coming to Fargo July 25th

By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Who is Jordan Toma?

Jordan Toma is Just a Kid With an IEP.

He has over 2.5 million followers on social media, and over 200 million views world wide. Jordan’s book sales have exceeded 50,000 copies.

Jordan Toma continues to book speaking engagements across the country. Speaking to children, parents, teachers, teachers in training, school faculty

Jordan Toma is the #1 youth motivational speaker and youth advocate in the country because he teaches by example, his example.

Jordan’s life story, his struggles, his failures, and his realization that his struggle was his strength will inspire everyone.

Begin your children’s journey with Jordan Toma today.

Jordan Toma will be in Fargo July 25th at the Delta Hotels by Mariott at 7PM.

Purchase your Tickets for the most life changing event you and your children will ever experience.

Help every child on this planet understand their struggle is their strength, and how to use it, by joining Jordan Toma, a journey together for a better life.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-im-just-a-kid-with-an-iep-why-not-you-tickets-639886627127

