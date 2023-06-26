Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste

Sanford Health
Sanford Health(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A company that deals in medical waste has filed a lawsuit against Sanford Health.

Monarch Waste Technologies is a company that disposes of Sanford Health’s medical waste, like infectious and biohazardous material. Monarch is suing Sanford and a company overseen by Sanford, Healthcare Environmental Services, otherwise known as HES or HESI, for inappropriate handling and delivery of regulated medical waste.

A lawsuit filed in Cass County district court says HES, and by extension Sanford Health, engaged in “surreptitious activities early in the morning, before Monarch staff arrived, designed to falsely show that Monarch has mismanaged the medical waste at the treatment facility.” Monarch says HES violated state law by delivering a “human torso concealed in a plastic container” to Monarch. Monarch also says a HES employee signed the delivery documents for receipt of the torso, which should have been done by a Monarch employee. Valley News Live sister-station KFYR asked the CEO of Monarch if they ever deal with human remains.

“Never, it’s against protocols, it’s against every part of regulations as we run facilities throughout the country. Typically, recognizable body parts that big, like a torso with things cut off, that goes to proper treatment for a crematorium, not through a shredder. And especially when it’s done under cover of us not knowing. It’s just disturbing,” said David Cardenas, CEO of Monarch Waste Technologies.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesman for Sanford Health said: “This lawsuit is the unfortunate result of Monarch’s demonstrated inability to perform waste disposal services it had contractually agreed to perform. HESI denies the allegations made by Monarch, will soon be filing claims of its own against Monarch and otherwise looks forward to defending itself in this case.”

Valley News Live will keep you updated on this story as it progresses.

Read the full, official complaint below:

Page 1 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 1 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 2 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 2 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 3 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 3 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 4 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 4 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 5 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 5 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 6 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 6 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 7 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 7 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 8 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 8 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 9 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 9 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 10 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 10 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 11 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 11 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 12 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 12 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 13 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 13 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 14 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 14 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 15 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 15 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 16 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 16 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 17 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 17 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 18 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 18 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)
Page 19 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health
Page 19 – Lawsuit filed in Cass County against Sanford Health(KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
UPDATE: Officials say a man was shot & killed in a vehicle in Becker Co.
Camp Cherith in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
“This is just a tragic accident:” Law enforcement and camp leaders urge safety plans around the water
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed
An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.
Police: 84-year-old woman killed; man seriously injured in dog attack

Latest News

Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
5:00 PM News June 26 - Part 2
5:00 PM News June 26 - Part 1
5:00 PM News June 26 - Part 3