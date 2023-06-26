Cooking with Cash Wa
Changes coming in Cass County for 2024 election

Cass County ND Voting
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County election officials are making some changes in hopes of a smooth voting process in 2024.

The Cass County Commission decided to use the same early voting and election day vote centers for both the primary and the general elections. Vote centers contain every precinct within the county, which allows voters to cast a ballot at any polling place within Cass County.

Voter turnout during a presidential election year is higher than the mid-term elections, so Cass County officials have decided to open more vote centers in 2024. They are planning for 35,000 voters during the primary election and upwards of 90,000 for the general election.

“This expansion of vote centers, in addition to the continued use of our “wait time” app, is expected to increase the voter experience by providing them with the tools to choose a vote center that best meets their needs,” election officials said.

Based on feedback from voters, early voting hours have been adjusted to better align with voter availability. Early voting will be available Tuesday through Saturday the week before the election. Early voting hours will run from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Another addition for the 2024 election are “Ballot On Demand” printers. The County Commission approved the purchase of six printers, 3 laptops, 3 printer carts, 3 barcode scanners, the software licensing, implementation services and an annual post-warranty software license and maintenance fee. The total purchase is quoted at $41,343.

The Ballot On Demand printers will be used for absentee ballot processing, and provide the county with back-up ballot stock for vote centers.

