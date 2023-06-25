Cooking with Cash Wa
One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday evening in Traill County

Car crash(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One female is injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Traill County on Saturday evening.

The North Dakota Department Highway Patrol identified the driver on Sunday as 44-year-old Sarah Woolley from Willis, TX.

At approximately 5:48 p.m. Saturday evening, Wooley was traveling northbound on ND HWY 18, when she ran off the roadway to the right, struck a highway sign, entered the east ditch, vaulted off ND HWY 200A, rolled, and came to rest in a cornfield.

She was ejected and transported to Sanford hospital in Fargo via Sanford air-med.

There is no word on her condition yet, but she was officially charged with a DUI.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

