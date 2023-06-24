“This is just a tragic accident:” Law enforcement and camp leaders urge safety plans around the water

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Every parent’s worst nightmare became a reality on Lake Six in Otter Tail County, a tragic end to what was supposed to be a week of fun and recreation at a Christian summer camp.

A boating accident ended the life of 13-year-old Benjamin Rennie, who is from the Andover/Coon Rapids, Minnesota area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says Rennie died after falling off a tube while attending Camp Cherith, and was accidentally hit by a boat driven by a camp counselor.

“We do get some injuries, but this was unusual,” said Chief Deputy Reed Reinbold when asked about the situation.

The boy was riding an inner tube with another camper on Thursday afternoon when they fell into the water. Officials say, as the boat circled around to pick them up, Benjamin was pulled under the water and hit by the boat’s propeller. Law enforcement say it appears to be a horrible accident.

“It didn’t appear to be any kind of reckless or careless driving and no alcohol use,” Reinbold explains.

The Executive Director at Luther Crest Bible Camp near Alexandria is not affiliated with Camp Cherith, but has plenty of experience with the summer camp experience. She tells Valley News Live most camps have training for staff and camp counselors to prevent these types of situations.

“Risk management and proper procedures when it comes to, especially the waterfront,” said Pastor Maddie Elliott.

There are also things parents can do to be extra safe before choosing a summer camp for their child to attend.

“I always encourage parents to look for those certifications that say that they’re following general regulations for camps or other youth activities, but I think sometimes parents don’t know that they can look for those things,” Elliott explained.

While enjoying the lakes this summer, Chief Deputy Reinbold says be sure to create a safety plan with those in the boat and in the water. He says if you’re on a tube and fall off, there should be an understanding between the you and the driver on how to be retrieved -- either swim back to the tube or wait in one place to be picked up.

Camp Cherith is asking for prayers for the camper’s family and all those grieving after this tragic accident.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share with you a tragedy that occurred at North Central Camp Cherith this afternoon. At about 4:15 p.m. a camper died in a boating accident. Staff members attempted life-saving care while emergency responders were enroute. I am sad to say, professionals were not able to save the camper’s life. Please pray for this camper’s family and all those grieving after this accident.”

The woman driving the boat was a 27-year-old Fargo woman who is a staff member at the camp. According to the camp’s website, many of the counselors are former Cherith campers who return as adults to connect with the next generation of campers.

June 18-23 was ‘Boys Week 1′ at Camp Cherith. ‘Girls Week 1′ is scheduled for June 25-30. Valley News Live contacted the camp’s Executive Director to find out if camps will continue throughout the summer, or if any changes will be made to the recreational opportunities for kids this summer. We have not yet heard back.

