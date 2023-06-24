Cooking with Cash Wa
Teen shot and killed near Moorhead’s Romkey Park

One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teen boy has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in south Moorhead.

Police say someone flagged down a Moorhead Police Officer on patrol around 6:10 p.m. in the 900 block of 19th Streeet South and said someone had been shot.

The victim was located in an area of trees just south of Romkey Park. Moorhead Police, Fire and Sanford Ambulance attempted lifesaving measures, but the boy could not be saved.

Deric Swenson with the Moorhead Police Department confirms with Valley News Live that both the victim and suspect are teenagers. He says the person responsible has been identified and is being interviewed. Information on how the shooting happened is not available at this time.

It was an emotional scene on Friday night as those who knew the boy arrived in the area, crying and hugging each other. Police had to contain one man who was distraught and running toward the crime scene. He was calmed by officers and escorted back to his vehicle.

The area is surrounded by apartment buildings, with neighbors watching as the investigation unfolded into the night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Moorhead Police Department and their crime scene team is on the scene.

