First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Rain/Flash Flooding Risk

OVERNIGHT FRIDAY - SATURDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

A slight break in the rain overnight before more rain and thunderstorms move in for our Saturday.

After a dreary and wet Friday for most of us, we will get a slight break in the rain overnight tonight. By daybreak Saturday morning, our next system with rain and thunderstorms will move into the region from the south and west.

Rain and storms will overspread the region to the north and east by the early afternoon hours. A fairly large swath from southeastern ND up into Lake of the Woods county can expect at least an inch of rainfall, while there will be areas that exceed 2″ of rainfall within thunderstorms. Like Friday, rainfall amounts could vary greatly over a small area where storms set up.

Some of these thunderstorms may be a little strong, especially into the late afternoon on Saturday. You will also notice an increase in winds as we go through late afternoon on Saturday. While we are not expecting widespread severe storms, one or two of the storms may be severe with gusty winds and torrential rainfall being the main threat, however an isolated funnel cloud report cannot be ruled out. The greatest risk of any organized severe thunderstorms is well to our southeast in far south-central MN into Iowa.

Rain and thunderstorms, while more scattered as opposed to widespread, will continue into our Saturday evening before slowly ending as we get into the overnight on Saturday.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Rain and storms gradually weaken and shift east overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be drier, but expect gusty winds behind the system and temperatures generally in the 60s to 70s. Wind gusts may exceed 30-35 mph.

NEXT WEEK: After the cool and rainy weekend in the 70s, we warm up slightly for the work week. 70s to low 80s Monday with perhaps a spotty shower or rumble. Storm chances increase into the mid-week. A few showers and storm Tuesday PM lead to scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures through the week will be in the 70s and low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

