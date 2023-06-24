Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

First Alert Weather Day spins up funnels and tornadoes

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just as the First Alert StormTeam warned about, Saturday has been an active weather day across the valley with funnel clouds and tornadoes reported.

While widespread severe storms aren’t expected, rain and storms continued into the afternoon and evening as clouds cleared in parts of the southern and eastern valley, allowing for more heating and instability.

Valley News Live Storm Chaser Eric Whitehill captured tornadoes that touched down Saturday afternoon near Lockhart in Norman County and Beltrami in Polk County, Minnesota. The larger tornado captured on video was on the ground for approximately 5 minutes. He estimates the multi-vortex tornado lasted approximately 3 minutes.

Whitehill reports seeing at least 8 tornadoes on Saturday afternoon and says the threat continues into the evening with tornado watches in effect.

If you are able to do so safely, report severe weather to local authorities and the VNL StormTeam. Pictures and videos can be uploaded here.

Rain and storms will gradually weaken and shift east through the day on Sunday. For continued updates, follow the First Alert StormTeam and download the free VNL Weather App.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a deadly boating accident on Lake Six on June 22, 2023.
New details on 13-year-old boy who died in boating accident near Frazee
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
Teen shot and killed near Moorhead’s Romkey Park
Levi Tande
“I was terrified but didn’t know what to do”: Fargo Schools athletic trainer arrested after alleged sexual assault
Benny Rodriguez
Fargo man accused of shoplifting, making threats with knife
Daniel Grinder
Moorhead sex offender moves near school, charged for walking into random home

Latest News

Tornado captured by VNL Storm Chaser Eric Whitehill
Tornado captured by VNL Storm Chaser Eric Whitehill
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday June 24th.
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday June 24th.
Bemidji police investigating murder
Camp Cherith in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
“This is just a tragic accident:” Law enforcement and camp leaders urge safety plans around the water