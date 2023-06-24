First Alert Weather Day spins up funnels and tornadoes

BELTRAMI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just as the First Alert StormTeam warned about, Saturday has been an active weather day across the valley with funnel clouds and tornadoes reported.

While widespread severe storms aren’t expected, rain and storms continued into the afternoon and evening as clouds cleared in parts of the southern and eastern valley, allowing for more heating and instability.

Valley News Live Storm Chaser Eric Whitehill captured tornadoes that touched down Saturday afternoon near Lockhart in Norman County and Beltrami in Polk County, Minnesota. The larger tornado captured on video was on the ground for approximately 5 minutes. He estimates the multi-vortex tornado lasted approximately 3 minutes.

Whitehill reports seeing at least 8 tornadoes on Saturday afternoon and says the threat continues into the evening with tornado watches in effect.

If you are able to do so safely, report severe weather to local authorities and the VNL StormTeam. Pictures and videos can be uploaded here.

Rain and storms will gradually weaken and shift east through the day on Sunday. For continued updates, follow the First Alert StormTeam and download the free VNL Weather App.

