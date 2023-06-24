First Alert Weather Day: Rain and Storms Continue Tonight - Tomorrow AM

Saturday was an active day with areas of heavy rain, severe storms, and even several tornadoes in Lakes country and northwestern MN! Our VNL storm chaser, Eric Whitehill, was out chasing and caught several (at least 8!!) of the funnels and tornadoes on camera and video... check it out here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2023/06/24/first-alert-weather-day-spins-up-funnels-tornadoes/

We have included an image below this discussion (if viewing on our website) that shows the Local Storm Reports of funnels and tornadoes!

Heavy rainfall has also led to areas of flash flooding. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue into our Saturday evening, though any severe threat will diminish after sunset.

Rain and storms gradually weaken and shift east through the day Sunday. Sunday will evolve to be drier as the day goes on, but expect gusty winds behind the system and temperatures generally in the 60s to 70s. Wind gusts may exceed 30 mph.

With the wind shift, Canadian wildfire smoke will be returning to the region as well.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: After the cool and rainy weekend in the 70s, we warm up slightly for the work week. 70s to low 80s Monday with perhaps a spotty shower or rumble. Storm chances increase into the mid-week. A few showers and storms Tuesday PM as well..

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return for the mid-week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s to near 80.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

