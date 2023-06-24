First Alert Weather Day: Severe Risk in MN Lakes Country + Heavy Rain/Flash Flooding Risk

SATURDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Rain and storms continue to overspread the valley this morning, starting south, moving north and east by the early afternoon hours. A fairly large swath from eastern ND up into Lake of the Woods county can expect at least an inch of rainfall, while there will be areas that exceed 2″ of rainfall within thunderstorms. Like Friday, rainfall amounts could vary greatly over a small area where storms set up.

Some of these thunderstorms may be strong to severe, especially into the late afternoon on Saturday. While we are not expecting widespread severe storms, one or two of the storms may be severe with gusty winds. large hail and torrential rainfall. However, an isolated funnel cloud or landspout report cannot be ruled out. Areas in our region where this will be more likely are in west central MN through Lakes Country and up toward Bemidji. The greatest risk of widespread severe thunderstorms is well to our southeast in far south-central MN into Iowa.

The low pressure system creating today’s weather will also stir up wind over the weekend. Northeasterly gusts today will peak at 30 to 35 mph. Wind will be stronger in passing thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with rain likely throughout the day in the south, increasing rain into the afternoon north. Highs will be cooler in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue into our Saturday evening, though any severe threat will diminish.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Rain and storms gradually weaken and shift east through the day Sunday. Sunday will evolve to be drier as the day goes on, but expect gusty winds behind the system and temperatures generally in the 60s to 70s. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph.

NEXT WEEK: After the cool and rainy weekend in the 70s, we warm up slightly for the work week. 70s to low 80s Monday with perhaps a spotty shower or rumble. Storm chances increase into the mid-week. A few showers and storm Tuesday PM lead to scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures through the week will be in the 70s and low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

