Bemidji police investigating murder

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police responded to a report of an ongoing assault at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses provided descriptions of suspects and the presumed location where suspects had fled.

The Headwaters SWAT team executed a warrant at the specified residence and apprehended several individuals for questioning.

Authorities have assured the public that there is no longer an immediate threat.

Individuals possessing any information pertaining to the crime are encouraged to contact the Beltrami County Dispatch Center.

