Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Bemidji police investigating murder

(MGN)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police responded to a report of an ongoing assault at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses provided descriptions of suspects and the presumed location where suspects had fled.

The Headwaters SWAT team executed a warrant at the specified residence and apprehended several individuals for questioning.

Authorities have assured the public that there is no longer an immediate threat.

Individuals possessing any information pertaining to the crime are encouraged to contact the Beltrami County Dispatch Center.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a deadly boating accident on Lake Six on June 22, 2023.
New details on 13-year-old boy who died in boating accident near Frazee
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
Teen shot and killed near Moorhead’s Romkey Park
Levi Tande
“I was terrified but didn’t know what to do”: Fargo Schools athletic trainer arrested after alleged sexual assault
Benny Rodriguez
Fargo man accused of shoplifting, making threats with knife
Daniel Grinder
Moorhead sex offender moves near school, charged for walking into random home

Latest News

Camp Cherith in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
“This is just a tragic accident:” Law enforcement and camp leaders urge safety plans around the water
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
Teen shot and killed near Moorhead’s Romkey Park
10:00PM News June 23 Part 1
10:00PM News June 23 Part 2